MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) ( TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that Brent Moen has communicated his intention to retire as Chief Financial Officer in 2023.



“I would like to thank Brent for his important contributions to our organization during his tenure,” said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Brent was instrumental in helping Tactile Medical to navigate the headwinds created by the COVID-19 pandemic, to successfully complete and integrate the acquisition of our AffloVest airway clearance therapy, and to establish and develop a strong and effective financial operations team. I look forward to working with him during this period of transition and wish him the best in his future endeavors thereafter.”

Mr. Moen’s resignation is for personal reasons and not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter, including matters related to the Company’s operations, policies, practices, financial reporting or controls. The Board of Directors has initiated a process to identify a successor. Mr. Moen plans to continue as the Chief Financial Officer until his successor is appointed.

