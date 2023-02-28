Viant Technology Earns Spot in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Marketing & Advertising

Viant+Technology+Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Marketing & Advertising list. This recognition is determined via actual customer feedback on software features and functionality.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on reviews from real users. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Best+Software+Awards and read more about G2%26rsquo%3Bs+methodology.

“We are honored to be recognized in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, further emphasizing our ongoing commitment to serve our clients with the best solutions on the market,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. “Viant’s continued recognition by G2 over the past couple of years is indicative of our company’s customer success mindset, and we look forward to continuing to set a high standard of achievement and service in this industry.”

In addition to being named a ‘Best Software’ recipient, Viant’s DSP Adelphic ranked #3 in the Winter 2023 G2+Grid%26reg%3B+Report+for+Demand+Side+Platform+%28DSP%29, maintaining its ranking from the Fall 2022 report in that same category and making its third consecutive appearance after being+recognized+in+Summer+2022. Viant was also named a Leader in the Enterprise+Grid%26reg%3B+Report+for+Cross-Channel+Advertising.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant became a founding member of Ad Net Zero in 2023, furthering the mission of Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program that helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. Viant’s commitment to industry excellence is underscored by its consistent recognition in the prestigious G2 rankings in the Best Software and Leader Report categories, and 2022 Great Place to Work® certification. To learn more, please visit www.viantinc.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

