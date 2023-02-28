Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Isolere Bio, Inc. (Isolere), an early-stage biotechnology company that develops novel and proprietary IsoTag™ reagents and accompanying filtration processes used for the purification and streamlined manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Aimed initially at the purification of viral vectors used for cell and gene therapies, IsoTag™ reagents are designed to substantially improve product quality and purity with faster timelines compared to competing solutions, enabling accelerated and more affordable delivery of life-changing therapies to patients globally.

“With the integral addition of Isolere to our Life Sciences portfolio, Donaldson is positioned to create premier separation and filtration solutions for emerging genetic-based drugs,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Donaldson. “We look forward to accelerating Isolere’s growth trajectory through sales synergies from our recent acquisitions of Solaris Biotechnology and Purilogics and through the strength of our balance sheet.”

“Isolere is thrilled to join the Donaldson family and bring our novel affinity-phase separation technology to market,” said Kelli Luginbuhl, Ph.D, co-founder and chief executive officer of Isolere. “Our technology, complemented by Donaldson’s filtration excellence, is part of a larger vision to bring end-to-end solutions to the life sciences industry.”

Founded in 2017 by Kelli Luginbuhl, Ph.D, Professor Ashutosh Chilkoti, and Joe McMahon, Isolere is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Once commercialized, revenue from Isolere will be reported within the Donaldson Life Sciences segment.

