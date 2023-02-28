Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 28, 2023

5 hours ago
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation ( BGFV) (the “Company”), a leading sporting goods retailer, will announce fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. To access the conference call, participants in North America may dial (877) 407-9039 and international participants may dial (201) 689-8470. Participants are encouraged to dial in to the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible through the Company's website at www.big5sportinggoods.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor Relations” link to access the webcast. The webcast will be archived and accessible on the same website for 30 days following the call. A telephonic replay will be available through March 7, 2023 by calling (844) 512-2921 to access the playback; the passcode is 13736178.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, currently operating 430 stores under the “Big 5 Sporting Goods” name. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 12,000 square feet. Big 5’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

Contact:
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
Barry Emerson
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(310) 536-0611

ICR, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek
Managing Director
(646) 277-1263


