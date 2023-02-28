Clean+Harbors%2C+Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, will host an in-person Investor Day in downtown Chicago on March 29, 2023. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET) and conclude at approximately noon CT (1:00 p.m. ET). For those attending in person, the event will culminate in a tour of the Company’s re-refinery in East Chicago, Indiana – the largest base oil re-refinery in the world.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan S. McKim, Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles and Chief Operating Officer Eric W. Gerstenberg, together with other members of the leadership team, will discuss Clean Harbors’ businesses, strategic priorities and growth initiatives in a series of presentations and Q&A sessions.

A live webcast of the Investor Day presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.cleanharbors.com.

In-Person Registration:

Sell-side analysts and institutional investors who wish to participate in-person may register for the invitation only event by contacting Jim Buckley, Clean Harbors’ Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at [email protected].

Webcast Registration:

Individual investors and other interested stakeholders may register for Clean Harbors 2023 Investor Day webcast here.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005095/en/