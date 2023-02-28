Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today announces its Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection for the Spring season – the newest limited-edition capsule created in partnership with the brand’s Chief Mom Officer, award-winning actress, singer, best-selling author, and mom, Hilary Duff.

Duff’s latest collection with Carter’sreflects her personal sense of style and channels her parenting expertise, with apparel and accessories for babies featuring an exclusive signature print for spring alongside versatile and neutral tones. The collection features style forward, practical and price accessible designs constructed with lightweight fabrics providing comfort for babies as the weather gets warmer.

“The response to Hilary’s first capsule was amazing, with fan favorite styles selling out online within 72 hours. It’s rewarding to bring another collection to life that is inspired by Hilary’s experience as a mom and her eye for style, paired with Carter’s trusted quality, convenience, and value,” said Kendra Krugman, Executive Vice President of Merchandising & Design at Carter’s. “It continues to be a pleasure working with Hilary as our ‘CMO’ to deliver unique clothing and helpful solutions to our Carter’s families and communities.”

The Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection features an assortment of apparel and accessories for babies – including lightweight dresses, cozy sets, linen tops, and rompers – in a neutral yet versatile color palette, so parents can pull together chic outfits with ease.

“I love dressing my kids up, but I know firsthand that practical, comfortable and easy-to-change clothing is a must. I’m beyond excited to introduce my newest Carter’s collection. It really feels like springtime with lightweight fabrics like woven gauze and designs like the signature print with little suns, rainbows, and arrows. I know parents are going to love the versatility and babies are going to look so stylishly adorable,” said Hilary Duff. “It’s an amazing experience to be working with Carter’s to not only leave my stamp on these capsules but also to share my insight and advice with other parents navigating their own journeys.”

The latest collection features ultra-soft thermal, textured gauze, breezy linen, and lightweight fabrics in a gender-neutral color story with earthy brown tones offset with ivory, soft pink and grey. The collection also features an exclusive signature print: Rays & Rainbows created by Carter’s and Duff, elevating warm color hues and materials to help families get excited the springtime spirit.

Ranging in size from 0-24M and priced from $10.00 – $22.00 MSRP, the collection includes:

Athleisure Sets: Super soft, loose stitch thermal sets with a relaxed fit pullover and matching elastic waist short

Super soft, loose stitch thermal sets with a relaxed fit pullover and matching elastic waist short Woven Sets for Girls: A ruffle strap tank with bubble shorts in pink signature woven gauze and a linen fashion top with paper bag elastic waist pants in black and white stripe

A ruffle strap tank with bubble shorts in pink signature woven gauze and a linen fashion top with paper bag elastic waist pants in black and white stripe Woven Pieces for Boys: A rust linen pocket tank and ivory signature printed Henley shirt pairs with easy pull-on woven shorts or grey linen pants

A rust linen pocket tank and ivory signature printed Henley shirt pairs with easy pull-on woven shorts or grey linen pants Sun Protection Swim: Long sleeve rash guards with a zipper for an easy pull on and off design and UPF 50+ protect your baby’s sensitive skin from harmful UV rays and makes for easy diaper changes

Long sleeve rash guards with a zipper for an easy pull on and off design and UPF 50+ protect your baby’s sensitive skin from harmful UV rays and makes for easy diaper changes Accessories: Family matchingblack and white bucket hat and headbands with pretty bows in rust, ivory and pink

The second Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection is available online at Carters.com%2FHilaryDuff and in select Carter’s stores beginning today, February 21 for a limited time. Stay tuned for more information and fun surprises from Hilary Duff and Carter’s by following @Carters and @HilaryDuff on Instagram and TikTok.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at+www.carters.com,+www.oshkosh.com,+www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and+www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

