RadioIP and NextNav Announce Commercial Launch of Armada™ VPN Client Powered by Pinnacle Vertical Location Service

5 hours ago
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 21, 2023

First z-axis powered mobile VPN client provides unrivaled security, awareness and location accuracy for agencies needing x, y and z location intelligence

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioIP, a leader in secure mobile communications, and NextNav, the leader in vertical location positioning, today announced the commercial launch of the latest release of the Armada™ VPN Client and Synopsis Control Center, which now includes precision z-axis vertical location intelligence powered by NextNav's Pinnacle technology.

With this release, first responder and security agency users of the Real-Time Monitoring and Alerting Metrics Platform can ensure personnel are safe and securely located at both horizontal and vertical levels, and that command can have the connectivity and situational awareness required, without fear of their mission being compromised.

With increasing threats to critical communications systems around the world, ensuring encryption and location security of every end point is paramount to mission success; no public safety entity can afford to have its personnel exposed to nefarious actors, especially as cyber intrusions and spoofing attacks have increased. RadioIP created the Armada™ Mobile VPN app to protect against malicious actors who are focused on disruption, communication interference, public safety destabilization and other location spoofing activities. Designed to provide a secure and managed VPN tunnel between first responders and law enforcement agencies, Armada™ secures all data connectivity to ensure that location and connection are safe and impenetrable.

RadioIP's partnership with NextNav's mission-critical z-axis location service Pinnacle allows Armada™ to capture and securely deliver not only x and y location tracks, but also vertical (z-axis) data. Through this latest release, RadioIP's Armada™ Mobile VPN app will enable command centers to securely and discreetly locate personnel in complex urban environments where vertical location is a must-have. When combined with RadioIP's Synopsis Metrics platform, agencies will have a complete view of all location services and network performance so that responders are secured and the connectivity they rely upon performs as required.

"NextNav's z-axis services, combined with Armada™ VPN's secure connectivity, will provide the location intelligence needed for today's public safety and security challenges," said Roch Tremblay, COO of RadioIP. "We're thrilled that today's release brings these critical capabilities together for our users, and look forward to continuing to serve their unique, secure communications needs."

"Location intelligence is a critical component in first responder safety and situational awareness – enabling safer interactions and positive outcomes," said Ambroise Popper, VP and General Manager of NextNav. "As advances in mobile technology continue to provide critical capabilities for public safety and security operations, NextNav is committed to helping organizations better meet current trends, while maintaining the privacy and security necessary for sensitive operations. We're proud to partner with RadioIP to provide the public safety community with the precise 3D location technology needed to protect and save lives."

The Pinnacle network delivers precise vertical location in 4,400 cities and towns – capturing 90% of buildings greater than three stories – in the United States. NextNav Pinnacle powers applications across the public safety community to support stronger situational awareness for first responders. Earlier this year, a tier-one wireless carrier selected NextNav Pinnacle to bring z-axis capabilities to wireless 9-1-1 phone calls to enhance caller geolocation and emergency response outcomes.

About NextNav:

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About RadioIP:

A leader in mobile communications, Radio IP Software offers a portfolio of mobile VPN solutions to overcome the performance, security, connectivity and roaming challenges associated with wireless networks to achieve faster response times. Designed for today's wireless and mobile environments, our solutions enable mobile users to seamlessly roam across all network environments. Radio IP provides award-winning services for mission-critical and business-critical communication. We work with corporations, utilities, and government agencies in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Australia.

For more information, please visit https://radioip.com/ or follow RadioIP on Twitter or LinkedIn

