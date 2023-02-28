LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. ( PTVE) today announced the following details for its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and teleconference call.



Earnings release: Monday, March 6, 2023, after market close Webcast and Teleconference: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, CEO

Jon Baksht, CFO

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.



The call may also be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-9306 from the U.S. or 1-412-542-4176 internationally and using access code 1063220.

Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: (847) 482-2040

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. ( PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. With a team of approximately 16,000 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.