Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for security ICs, microcontrollers and memory devices, announces Noa Leading Co., Ltd will offer SentriX® security provisioning services in Japan. Noa Leading Co. is Data I/O’s exclusive sales distribution partner in Japan and is an established supplier of programming services to the Japan market. Security provisioning will be available to customers effective immediately.

“Mass-market adoption of IoT devices is driving demand for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to design and manufacture secure products. Data I/O is excited to work with Noa Leading to establish the first SentriX security provisioning service in Japan,” states Anthony Ambrose, president and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. “Noa Leading is well respected in the Japanese market with strong established relationships with semiconductor partners and has demonstrated a strong capability for high quality product, service, and technical support. Noa Leading is well positioned to represent Data I/O in Japan’s electronics market.”

“Over the past 8 years Noa Leading Co., Ltd. has successfully programmed millions of devices through our programming service utilizing PSV7000 systems from Data I/O,” states Shosei Tamayama, president and CEO of Noa Leading Co., Ltd. “Noa Leading is excited to expand our data programming service to offer security provisioning to our Japanese customers. By upgrading our PSV7000 to add Data I/O’s SentriX security provisioning capability, implementing physical security at our facility, and achieving ISO 27001 certification Noa can deliver simplified IoT security and data programming solutions to OEMs of any size cost-effectively.”

The SentriX security deployment platform enables Noa Leading and OEMs to easily define security profiles and provision microcontrollers and authentication ICs “integrated circuits” at the chip level before shipping the device to the manufacturing line for board assembly. Because the SentriX platform supports many security use cases and is scalable, this capability is available to OEMs with low volume but is also cost-effective for high-volume production.

About SentriX Security Deployment Platform

SentriX secures the global electronics supply chain and protects IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field.Data I/O’s SentriX security deployment platform provisions security objects and secrets into semiconductor devices for low volume prototyping applications and high-volume production. SentriX integrates a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant HSM (Hardware Security Module) into an automated programming system which enables secure provisioning of credentials into security ICs and microcontrollers in high-volume. Data I/O’s PSV7000 and PSV5000 can be upgraded in the field to support security provisioning.

SentriX Product Creator is the software tool suite used by OEMs, silicon vendors and programming facilities to define and collaborate on security features provisioned on SentriX. The SentriX Product Creator tool offers OEMs two flexible security deployment models: fully customizable and SentriX GO™ pre-configured security profiles saving time, effort and avoiding potential pitfalls during security deployment definition. The profile definitions completed using the SentriX Product Creator tool are secure at rest and transferred for device provisioning on the SentriX security deployment platform at a secure programming location. OEMs of any size can now securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping chips to a manufacturing line using a cost effective as-a-service model. The SentriX Product Creator is available today.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

