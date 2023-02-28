AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that Gabriel Galanski has joined the Company as Head of North America Property & Casualty Programs. In this role, Mr. Galanski is responsible for the management, development, and administration of the Company’s North America Programs business. This includes advancing the Company’s efforts to deliver a delegated authority presence that is closely aligned with its distribution strategy, while leveraging its deep partner relationships. Mr. Galanski reports to John Van Decker, President of Global Financial Lines, and he will also work in close partnership with the Company’s Wholesale Division, led by Carlton Maner, AXIS Wholesale CEO.

“Gabe is a terrific addition to our team, and his leadership will be invaluable as we further position our North American P&C Programs to align with our global distribution strategy,” said Mr. Van Decker. “I’m confident that our team and our partners will benefit from Gabe’s deep market knowledge and demonstrated ability to foster strong, mutually beneficial partnership relationships.”

Prior to joining AXIS, Mr. Galanski served as a Vice President with the Macquarie Insurance Facility where he developed, grew, and led relationships with financial sponsors and the management teams of their portfolio companies. Previously, Mr. Galanski was as an Associate Client Executive at Marsh & McLennan and, before that, served in the United States Marine Corps. He left service as a Captain. Mr. Galanski holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $4.6 billion at December 31, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

