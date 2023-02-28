TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / EV Biologics Corp (OTC PINK:YECO), today announced that it has successfully generated several mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (MSC) lines for secretome production and further cell line development.

The cell banks were isolated from rigorously screened human donor tissue using xeno-free, serum-free culture media for isolation and expansion, after obtaining informed consent (from donors) for research and development. Analysis of the cell lines confirmed their identity as MSCs according to established criteria.

The Company will use these cell banks for production of their secretome, containing extracellular vesicles, including exosomes, as well as other bioactive proteins and RNA. MSC secretome products have demonstrated great potential for a broad range of therapeutic applications, with the greatest benefits having been demonstrated using young stem cells such as these.

The gene expression of these cell banks will be further analyzed to identify optimal cell subpopulations for further cell line development. Their secretome products will be analyzed using multi-omics and cell-based assays to identify the bioactive constituents of their composition and to correlate their bioactivity with specific subpopulations.

CEO, Daniel Mckinney, said, "This is exciting news. Creation of this cell bank has been our main priority since 2020 and now we have achieved the goal. MSC lines are the foundation for our therapeutic development initiatives. Further analysis of these cell banks and their secretomes will yield continued cell line development and therapeutic product optimization for our specific clinical indications."

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, developing a range of nanotherapeutics to substantially enhance the intrinsic bioactivity of stem and progenitor cell-derived nanoparticles. The Company is also developing biomanufacturing, bioinformatic and bioengineering innovations to optimize production of nanoparticle therapeutics and biologics. These versatile therapeutic platforms will enable generation of nanotherapeutics targeting a broad range of regenerative medicine and longevity applications.

About Excyte

Excyte, a wholly owned subsidiary of EV Biologics, Inc., is founded on the idea that potent biotherapeutics and a deeper understanding of health, disease and aging can be obtained from living cells. Our mission is to further the understanding of the complex interactions between the multiplex of functional biomolecules that comprise cell-derived nanotherapeutics and the interconnected cellular pathways of biological systems in disease and aging. The Company is focused on innovation in biomanufacturing, bioengineering, bio analytics and machine learning in support of a versatile platform for on-demand precision nanotherapeutic development for any clinical indication. Our innovative approach to longevity will use a multi-functional nanotherapeutic platform to deliver the right bioactive molecules to diseased, damaged or aging cells to restore health, combat aging and provide a longer health span.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions, and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statement.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

