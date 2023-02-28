Early Evidence of Acquisition Synergies

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, today announced the release of video images showing the integration of its best-in-class dynamic view lidar sensor, MAVIN™ DR, with its newly acquired best-in-class perception software. Providing a cost-effective, one-box solution for automotive OEMs, this seamless integration between the hardware and the software was a key driver behind MicroVision's acquisition of assets from Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, which closed on January 31, 2023.

MAVIN now has more features, with proven perception software developed and perfected over many years. The perception software transforms raw lidar data collected by the lidar sensor's hardware and translates that data into object-tracking information that a vehicle can then use to make decisions about how to navigate its environment, such as stopping, accelerating, or moving into drivable free space. Integrating Ibeo's proven perception software into MicroVision's perception ASIC will accelerate the path to a "one-box solution" required by automotive OEMs for a roofline product.

"The quick and seamless integration of Ibeo's mature perception software into the high-performing MAVIN sensor eliminates the risk of the acquisition and gives MicroVision an edge over competitors," said Sumit Sharma, CEO of MicroVision. "Our recent video demonstrates that by joining forces, we are developing capabilities necessary to address RFQs in 2023 and beyond."

MAVIN™ DR features include:

Dynamic Range Performance . Short-, medium- and long-range sensing and fields of view with the ability to detect small objects at speeds of 130 km/h (80 mph).

. Short-, medium- and long-range sensing and fields of view with the ability to detect small objects at speeds of 130 km/h (80 mph). Object Detection, Classification, and Tracking . Accurate detection, classification, and tracking of objects-vehicles, pedestrians, and other moving objects-at distances up to 250 meters.

. Accurate detection, classification, and tracking of objects-vehicles, pedestrians, and other moving objects-at distances up to 250 meters. Velocity Detection and Low Latency Data. Precise and reliable measurements of where surrounding objects are and how quickly they are moving to enable predictions about their trajectories. Low latency data can react faster to obstacles and situations on the road, giving vehicles more time for safe maneuvering.

Precise and reliable measurements of where surrounding objects are and how quickly they are moving to enable predictions about their trajectories. Low latency data can react faster to obstacles and situations on the road, giving vehicles more time for safe maneuvering. Customizable Small One-Box Solution. Low-profile, lightweight form factor offers flexibility to how the sensor can be integrated into a vehicle's design, with customized solutions designed to OEM specifications.

"We are thrilled to see the software integration happen so quickly," says Sharma. "Our engineers in Redmond, Nürnberg, and Hamburg worked as a truly global team to make this happen, and we are all excited about what's ahead for MicroVision."

Access to the video can be found on MicroVision's social media sites, links for which can be found on its website at https://www.microvision.com.

With over 350 employees and offices in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nürnberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

