Roanoke, VA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROANOKE, VA, February 21, 2023 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated ( LUNA) announced today it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Following the release, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Chief Technology Officer will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern to discuss the fourth-quarter and full year 2022 earnings results and provide a business update.

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 1.877.270.2148 and the international dial-in number is 1.412.902.6510. Participants should ask to join the Luna Innovations Incorporated conference call and are advised to dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

