RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. ( CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be participating at the following investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Jefferies 2023 Business Services Summit

Thursday, March 23, 2023

A copy of the presentation material will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, a live webcast link will be posted on the company’s investor website for those conferences with presentations.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.