CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+ Corporation (SP+), ( SP) a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced a recent renewal of its status as an Accredited Parking Organization (APO) with Distinction, joining an elite class of the top organizations in the parking, transportation, and mobility industry. APO is a designation for organizations that recognize best practices in responsible parking management and operations, customer service, professional development, sustainability and access management, safety, data security and risk management, and more.



“This achievement is the top benchmark of success in our industry, and it follows a comprehensive documentation and review process,” explained Shawn Conrad, CAE, CEO of the International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI), the organization that sets the standards for APO Accreditation and Accreditation with Distinction. The APO program recognizes industry standards that develop, ensure, and support a high level of professionalism and competency in parking, transportation, and mobility management. “Only best-of-class organizations can meet the demanding level of excellence required to gain accreditation,” continued Conrad.

To maintain the APO Accreditation , an organization demonstrates its ongoing commitment to evaluation and improvement through the implementation of industry best practices. At the time of accreditation, applicant organizations work with third-party reviewers to present evidence of accomplishment of more than 100 criteria in 14 categories, in addition to 25 essential, or required, criteria. To earn the next level of accreditation, APO with Distinction, these organizations must meet more than 60 additional exceptional and progressive best practices across those same 14 categories. Both levels of accreditation require that at least one facility is evaluated and meets the criteria as established by the APO Board of Directors.

“We are beyond thrilled to be Re-accredited as an Accredited Parking Organization with Distinction,” said Marc Baumann, CEO, SP+. “My colleagues and I are committed to offer best in-class operations and leading-edge technology to our clients and customers. SP+ has established itself as a leader in the delivery of mobility solutions, and retaining the status of APO with Distinction reflects our dedication and efforts in the achievement of this award.”

Organizations apply for reaccreditation every three years, demonstrating their commitment to continue to meet the evolving APO standards. “Parking at an accredited facility or operation assures the public that the parking organization adheres to a strict code of ethics and meets national and internationally endorsed standards for professionalism, accountability, responsibility, and performance,” Conrad said. “These organizations represent the top tier of service and performance in the parking and mobility sector and set the bar for all others to follow.”

About IPMI

The International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) is the world’s largest association of professionals in parking, transportation, and mobility — professionals who keep all of us moving. IPMI works to advance the parking and mobility profession through professional development, research and data collection, advocacy, and outreach. With experts from around the world in dozens of specialties, IPMI helps parking and transportation function efficiently so people, businesses, and communities can keep moving.

About SP+

SP+blends industry-leading technology and best-in-class operations to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings. The Company is committed to elevating the consumer experience while meeting the objectives of its diverse clients across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

