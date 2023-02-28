Tel Aviv, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”), a global renewable energy platform, announced today that the underwriters of its initial public offering of ordinary shares in the United States, which closed on February 14, 2023, partially exercised their option to purchase 2,100,000 additional ordinary shares, having purchased 2,042,935 additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price of $18.00 per ordinary share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the sale of the additional ordinary shares occurred on February 21, 2023.

Enlight’s ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday, February 10, 2023 under the ticker symbol “ENLT” and also trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ENLT.”

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance and HSBC acted as book-running managers, and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Founded in 2008 and traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT), Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. As a global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries.

