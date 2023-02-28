Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

March 2, 2023 – Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in panel discussions at Bank of America’s 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference and be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

March 6, 2023 – Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at JP Morgan’s Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference and be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005688/en/