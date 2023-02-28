Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the 32nd Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Central Time (9:45 a.m. Eastern Time).

The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the presentation will be made available through the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.webinar.net%2FKg2Zl5DjBLa.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia and has interests in precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005829/en/