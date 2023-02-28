AppHarvest sets fourth quarter 2022 and full-year 2022 earnings call on March 9, 2023

MOREHEAD, Ky., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. ( APPH, APPHW), a sustainable food company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 and full-year 2022 on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call will be streamed over the internet and accessible through the “Investor Relations” section of the AppHarvest website at https://investors.appharvest.com. To join the live call, please register here for the dial-in number and a personal PIN code. An audio-only replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately 90 minutes after the end of the conference call for 30 days.

About AppHarvest
AppHarvest is a sustainable food company in Appalachia developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. AppHarvest’s farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. AppHarvest currently operates its 60-acre flagship farm in Morehead, Ky., producing tomatoes, a 15-acre indoor farm for salad greens in Berea, Ky., a 30-acre farm for strawberries and cucumbers in Somerset, Ky., and a 60-acre farm in Richmond, Ky., for tomatoes. The four-farm network consists of 165 acres under glass. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com.

