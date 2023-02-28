Ultralife Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter Results on March 2, 2023

NEWARK, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation ( ULBI) will report its fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, March 2, 2023. We are reporting our quarterly results later than our customary reporting practice due to illnesses experienced by some members of our Accounting/Finance Team causing delays in the year-end closing and audit.

Ultralife’s Management will also host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM ET on March 2, 2023. Please see the new call-in procedures which follow below.

NOTE TO THOSE PLANNING TO PARTICIPATE BY PHONE:

Our investor conference call-in process has changed. To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we now require participants dialing in by phone to register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI14f42d8e56e64128b275289771b87060 prior to the call. This will eliminate the need to speak with an operator. Once registered, dial-in information will be provided along with a personal identification number. Should you register early and misplace your details, you can simply click back on this same link at any time to register and view them again.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company’s website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Company Contact:Investor Relations Contact:
Ultralife CorporationLHA
Philip A. FainJody Burfening
(315) 210-6110(212) 838-3777
[email protected][email protected]
