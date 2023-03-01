VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / FireFox Gold Corp. ( TSXV:FFOX, Financial)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is excited to report that Mr. Alexander Davidson has joined the company, effective immediately, in a consulting capacity as Special Advisor to the board of directors. In this role, Mr. Davidson will provide technical and strategic counsel to FireFox's board and leadership team.

Mr. Davidson has more than 40 years of experience in designing, executing, and managing gold and base metal exploration and acquisition programs around the world. He is most well-known for his long-time presence at Barrick Gold Corporation, where he rose to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development. At Barrick, Mr. Davidson initiated the company's expansion of exploration out of North America into Latin America and beyond. He was also instrumental in numerous acquisitions, including Lac Minerals, Sutton Resources, Arequipa Resources, Homestake Mining, and Placer Dome, Inc. Most recently, he has served on the board of directors of Yamana Gold Inc., which has recently agreed to the sale of its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and the acquisition of its shares by Pan American Silver Corporation.

FireFox's Co-Founder and Chairman, Patrick Highsmith, commented, "We are honoured to have Alex join FireFox as a Special Advisor. He comes to us with an unparalleled career as a geologist and as a leader in this industry. Having helped grow Barrick through so many corporate acquisitions and so much geographic expansion, he understands how to navigate new discoveries in an emerging gold terrane. Alex also has unique insights into corporate finance and transactions. His counsel and enthusiasm are welcome at FireFox, where we are exploring one of the largest portfolios of gold tenements in northern Finland."

Mr. Davidson remarked about joining the FireFox Gold team, "FireFox is in a unique position in Lapland having such a large portfolio of assets, drilling a high-grade discovery at our Mustajärvi Project, and surrounded by neighbours with much bigger capitalizations. I am a shareholder and it's a pleasure to join the leadership who assembled this team and land package. We will work together with the geologists on the ground to maximize the value of FireFox's projects for our shareholders."

Alex is a native of Montreal, Quebec and received B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Economic Geology from McGill University. In addition to the track record of discoveries by his teams and his extensive management experience, he has significant board level experience on technical, sustainability, compensation, audit, and health and safety committees.

Issuance of Share Purchase Options

In association with this appointment, FireFox also reports that its board of directors has approved the grant of 800,000 incentive stock options to certain staff and consultants. This grant of options is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's incentive stock option plan, which has been approved by shareholders, and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory authorities. The options are valid for five years from the date of issuance and exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share, a 9% premium to the closing price of the stock on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: maximizing value of the Company's projects; the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

