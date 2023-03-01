Avidia Bank Implements Nexus Closing by SimpleNexus to Provide Customers the Convenience of a Modern Closing Experience

5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Massachusetts bank rounds out its adoption of SimpleNexus’ digital mortgage toolset with the implementation of Nexus Closing

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), an nCino ( NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Hudson, Massachusetts-based Avidia Bank has implemented Nexus Closing™ to offer its customers the convenience of “from anywhere” home financing tools.

A mutual savings bank with $2.3 billion in assets under management, Avidia Bank provides financial services to Massachusetts communities across eight branch locations. Leading with its Honest to Goodness® brand promise, Avidia Bank seeks to provide customers with efficient financial solutions and exceptional customer service.

Nexus Closing is a comprehensive closing solution with the flexibility to support traditional, hybrid and fully remote eClosings. Its collaborative tools, automatic status updates and mobile eSign capabilities provide borrowers with the resources and guidance to confidently navigate the mortgage closing process. Since implementing Nexus Closing to support hybrid closings, nearly all Avidia Bank borrowers have opted to review and eSign closing documents that do not require notarization before the closing ceremony.

Avidia Bank’s implementation of Nexus Closing rounds out its adoption of the SimpleNexus lending software product line. In 2019, the financial institution implemented SimpleNexus’ pre-application borrower engagement solution, Nexus Engagement™, and point-of-sale product, Nexus Origination™. Used together, the three products facilitate a single-sign-on home financing experience from application to close.

“SimpleNexus enables Avidia Bank to support our customers with a top-of-the-line mortgage tool set that transforms a complex financial transaction into a straightforward and accessible process,” said Laura Hughes, vice president, CRA officer at Avidia Bank. “We prioritize partnerships that let us make things easier for our customers, and SimpleNexus does just that.”

“Avidia Bank is an example of a financial institution that puts the communities it serves at the forefront of all it does,” said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus. “We’re honored to assist Avidia Bank in bringing more joy to the homebuying experience.”

About SimpleNexus
SimpleNexus, an nCino ( NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

