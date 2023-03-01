El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Thursday, March 9, 2023

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) ( LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Larry Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13735810. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.elpolloloco.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (

LOCO, Financial) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 490 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its MexicanAmerican heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

Investor Contact:
Jeff Priester
ICR
[email protected]

