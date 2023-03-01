ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, holds an exclusive license from Queen’s University Belfast for methods of making nicotinamide riboside (NR) and related derivatives, some of the most efficient nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) precursors, and today announced it expanded this patent family with newly granted U.S. Patent 11%2C584%2C770 for purity compositions of dihydronicotinamide riboside (NRH) and dihydronicotinic acid riboside (NARH). ChromaDex is continuously evaluating and investigating potential next generation NAD+ precursors, which are molecules at the forefront of the burgeoning healthy aging category, and currently owns and licenses a robust and secure portfolio of over 60 patents relating to Niagen® (patented NR) and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen® is the sole active ingredient in ChromaDex’s flagship consumer product, Tru Niagen®, the most efficient and well-studied NAD+ precursor currently in the market. These newly granted composition claims cover the commercially viable form of NRH and NARH, allowing ChromaDex to launch future innovations, and further strengthens ChromaDex’s position as the leading NAD+ company.

“There is a great deal of interest in the scientific community around NRH,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “Early studies have shown impressive results as a powerful NAD+ precursor. This patent covers food, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical applications.”

NRH has gained considerable attention among NAD+ investigators as preclinical research suggests it is a more efficient and potent inducer of NAD+ over other precursors, and thus may be the most promising NAD+ precursor available (%3Ci%3EMolecular+Metabolism%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EJournal+of+Biological+Chemistry%3C%2Fi%3E). Additionally, a new study conducted by Mayo Clinic suggests that NRH has the potential to promote the inflammatory response in macrophages, white blood cells that seek out and destroy microorganisms, remove dead cells, and stimulate the action of other immune system cells, indicating that NRH may be an important tool to understand the role of NAD+ and NADH metabolism in the immune response (%3Ci%3EFrontiers+in+Immunology%3C%2Fi%3E).

U.S. Patent 11%2C584%2C770 relates to composition of matter for NRH and NARH (and other reduced analogues of NR and NAR) covering >90% chemical purity and >98% beta purity. The composition claims that have been granted are amongst the strongest patent claims that can be achieved for this NAD+ precursor. This patent will provide ChromaDex protection for NRH and NARH until 2034.

U.S. Patent 11%2C584%2C770 is part of the patent family titled “Methods of Preparing Nicotinamide Riboside and Derivatives Thereof” exclusively licensed from Queen’s University Belfast.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen® visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

