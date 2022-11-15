Cochlear announces audio streaming from Amazon Fire TV devices for hearing implant users

LONE TREE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023

  • Cochlear further supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) standard to enable direct streaming from Fire TV devices to a Cochlear™ hearing implant for the first time.

LONE TREE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Cochlear Implant Day (February 25, 2023), Cochlear is announcing that it will now offer Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) support on compatible Fire TV devices for people living with hearing implant technology. The advancement represents the first time that a smart TV device will stream sound directly to a hearing implant sound processor.

Cochlear_Limited_2.jpg

Peter Korn, Director of Accessibility for Devices at Amazon, said, "We're delighted by our customers' response to the innovations we've made in the entertainment space for people with hearing loss, even as we continue to build solutions that make entertainment more enjoyable for all customers. Now, by working with Cochlear, we're thrilled that more people will have a simple way to enjoy their favorite TV shows, movies, and more. Entertainment should be accessible to everyone. This is one more way to help make that goal a reality."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1.5 billion people globally live with hearing loss.1 By 2026, more than half (51%) of all households worldwide are predicted to own a smart TV.2 International Cochlear Implant Day (CI Day) has taken place every year on February 25 since 2009, helping to raise awareness of hearing implants and to celebrate the achievements of people using the technology.

How it works

Cochlear has configured direct streaming from Fire TV to Cochlear Nucleus® 8, Nucleus 7, Nucleus Kanso® 2, and Baha® 6 Max Sound Processors. With ASHA, sound processors connect with the Fire TV device at the system level, so customers can enjoy audio from their favorite streaming apps, use Alexa, listen to music, navigational sounds, and more.

ASHA-enabled Fire TV devices include: Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV Omni Series, Fire TV 4-Series, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), and Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen).

To pair a hearing implant sound processor and Fire TV device, customers can visit Fire TV Settings, navigate to Accessibility, select Hearing Aids, and follow the on-screen instructions to connect them. For more information, go to the Accessibility Features for Fire TV page.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, and since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 700,000 devices in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities.

Cochlear continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$2 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

www.cochlear.com/us

References

1. World report on hearing. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2021. Licence: CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 IGO.S
2. Strategy Analytics' Connected Home Devices service, Global Smart TV Forecast for 88 Countries 2011-2026. Available at https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005976/en/Strategy-Analytics-Global-Smart-TV-Household-Ownership-to-Exceed-50-by-2026 [Last accessed November 15, 2022].

Please seek advice from your health professional about treatments for hearing loss. Outcomes may vary, and your health professional will advise you about the factors which could affect your outcome. Always follow the directions for use. Not all products are available in all countries. Please contact your local Cochlear representative for product information.

*For information regarding the compatibility of Cochlear's Sound Processors with Amazon devices, visit www.cochlear.com/compatibility Cochlear, 科利耳, コクレア, 코클리어, Hear now. And always, Nucleus, Kanso, Baha, Osia, the elliptical logo, and marks bearing an ® or ™ symbol, are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Cochlear group of companies (unless otherwise noted).

The Osia system does not run the ASHA protocol. Osia is the only active implant on the market that allows for any kind of streaming from a Apple device without the use of an accessory/dongle (via MFi) and is compatible with the full range of Wireless Accessories. For the best television streaming experience with Osia, we recommend use of the TV Streamer.

©Cochlear Limited 2023. All rights reserved.

Cochlear_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA16539&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cochlear-announces-audio-streaming-from-amazon-fire-tv-devices-for-hearing-implant-users-301750162.html

SOURCE Cochlear Limited

