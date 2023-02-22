PR Newswire

For the fourth time, Mastech Digital's CEO makes it to the elite 100 list by Staffing Industry Analysts

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital's President and CEO, Vivek Gupta, has been named to the list of '2023 Most Influential Leaders of the Staffing Industry' by Staffing Industry Analysts.

This year's Staffing 100 North America executives led their companies through strong 14% growth in 2022 to $212.8 billion in revenue for the staffing industry. For comparison, in what was considered an outstanding 2019, the United States staffing industry generated $153.1 billion in revenue. The 2023 Staffing 100 North America list is sponsored by the leading worldwide job site, Indeed.

Commenting on the honor, Gupta said, "It's an honor to be named once again among North America's 100 most influential leaders in the staffing industry. I am fortunate to lead a team of highly committed professionals who constantly challenge the status quo by introducing new innovative and timely offerings to our customers. Last year we extended our Remote Staffing offering to Offshore Staffing. This recognition belongs to the entire Mastech Digital family who have built the company into the Digital Transformation Services powerhouse it is today."

SIA's list includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, workforce specialists, legal advisors, data scientists, and more from various companies and niches. Mr. Gupta is once again a part of this elite group of achievers.

Commenting on the occasion, "Despite a devastating pandemic, war overseas, global inflation and a constantly evolving world of work, the staffing industry not only recovered but grew substantially past pre-pandemic levels. Seeing how the industry achieved such success merely requires a look at the Staffing 100 North America, who faced and leapt high over those obstacles," said Barry Asin, SIA president. "As we look ahead to an uncertain period, we salute those who guided the industry through an often turbulent 2022. Congratulations 2023 honorees!"

Gupta joined Mastech Digital as the President and CEO in March 2016. Ever since, he has led the transformation of the company from being an IT staffing services company to a digital transformation services company with strong capabilities in Data and Analytics, Digital Staffing, and Digital Learning Services. Gupta has led the change on all accounts: branding, target markets, operations, acquisitions, culture, and above all enterprise value. He has also been recognized among the top 50 business leaders in the Western Pennsylvania area five times in a row by Smart Business Network.

The link to Vivek Gupta's SIA recognition may be found here: Vivek Gupta – The Staffing 100 (staffingindustry.com). SIA will recognize the Staffing 100 and Latin America 25 honorees during Executive Forum North America taking place March 6-9, 2023 at the iconic Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, Europe and India.

Media Contact:

Contact: Donna Kijowski | Manager, Investor Relations | 888.330.5497 [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039524/Mastech_Digital_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivek-gupta-named-to-the-list-of-100-most-influential-leaders-in-the-north-american-staffing-industry-301752894.html

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.