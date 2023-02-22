Forbes Ranks The Hanover Among America's Best Employers

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 22, 2023

Company recognized for the eighth consecutive year

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has been named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" for 2023 by Forbes magazine. This is the eighth consecutive year the company has received this recognition.

"Being named a best employer once again is a testament to our collaborative, inclusive culture where our employees can build meaningful careers," said Denise M. Lowsley, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to fostering a workplace where employees enjoy what they do and have the support necessary to succeed."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the mid-size employers that received the most recommendations.

The Hanover offers a work environment that fosters innovation while providing career development opportunities for employees to meet their full potential. The Hanover was also named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and one of the top 125 'JUST' Companies by JUST Capital.

A leading property and casualty insurance carrier, The Hanover has more than 4,400 employees in the U.S. and provides insurance protection for individuals, families, and businesses. To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit https://www.hanover.com/careers.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

