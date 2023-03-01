Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (“Credo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRDO). Credo investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fcrdo.

The investigation concerns whether Credo violated federal securities laws.

On February 14, 2023, Credo disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its “largest customer has reduced its demand forecast for certain Credo products for reasons Credo understands are unrelated to Credo’s performance.” As a result, the Company said it expects fiscal fourth quarter revenue, ending April 29, 2023, to be in the range of $30 million to $32 million. This projection reflects a significant decline in revenues compared to second fiscal quarter revenue of $51.4 million and prior expectations for third fiscal quarter revenue of $54 million to $56 million, which has not yet been reported. On this news, Credo’s stock price fell $9.06 per share, or 46.8%, to close at $10.30 per share on February 15, 2023.

