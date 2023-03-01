Marpai%2C+Inc. (“Marpai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), the AI-technology company transforming self-funded employer health plans, introduces the myMarpai Medical Shopping Tool, which displays medical services pricing charged by healthcare providers connected to the employer’s health plan. All employer health plans are now legally required to disclose provider pricing to be compliant with the requirements of the Transparency+in+Coverage+Rule and The+No+Surprises+Act legislation, which is designed to protect people from surprise medical bills. The myMarpai Medical Shopping Tool is powered by TALON, a healthcare technology company delivering innovative solutions that ensure both compliance with transparency mandates and long-term success in a participant-driven healthcare ecosystem.

“Giving our health plan members the power to see how much a service costs before they receive medical care is a turning point in this country. With this tool, it’s easy to see provider prices, compare prices between providers in a market, and identify savings opportunities on demand. Informed by price and convenience upfront, we believe people will make better choices and become smart consumers of healthcare,” says Marpai CEO and co-founder, Edmundo Gonzalez.

The myMarpai Medical Shopping Tool blends behavioral economics, benefits expertise, and an unrivaled technology platform to solve all price transparency needs for every user in the benefits ecosystem, without disruption or distraction. Both a mobile and web-based app, the intuitive digital tool provides immediate access to three critical shopping comparisons—price, quality, and convenience—making it easy for members to make, smart economical decisions about their own healthcare.

“We are delighted to work with Marpai given their technology leadership in self-funded health plan administration. Our shared commitment to empowering health members with data and technology will enable better choices for health plan members,” says Mark Galvin, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of TALON.

The %3Ci%3EmyMarpai+Medical+Shopping+Tool%3C%2Fi%3E is now available for all employer health plans administered by Marpai. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is an AI-powered technology company creating better health plans with lower costs for employers that directly pay for employee health benefits (self-funded employer health plans). Marpai primarily competes in the $22 billion TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. The company commits to delivering the healthiest member population with the greatest cost efficiency for any health plan budget. In addition to standard TPA services, including access to the Aetna and Cigna provider networks, Marpai delivers exclusive services that help health plan members access high quality care, stay on track with annual care, act early and steer clear of inappropriate, overpriced, and excessive care and medications.

For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

About TALON

TALON’s mission is to educate, empower, and incentivize the American healthcare consumer to meaningfully reduce costs and create a healthier ecosystem. TALON products are designed to fulfill the requirements of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. TALON protects healthcare stakeholders from overpaying for care while integrating into the Payer’s existing architecture. Learn more at talonhealthtech.com.

