Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”, “our” or “we”) today announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (“KBRA”) has assigned the Company an investment grade rating of BBB and Stable outlook.

“We appreciate KBRA’s thoughtful diligence in assigning BCSF an investment grade rating, which reflects our well-diversified, largely senior secured investment portfolio, diversified funding mix, and Bain Capital Credit’s 25-years of experience investing in the private debt markets, from which the Company benefits,” said Michael Boyle, President of BCSF. “We are pleased to further strengthen our capital position with an additional investment grade rating.”

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, LP, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, LP. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through September 30, 2022, BCSF has invested approximately $6.2 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

