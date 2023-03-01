ACV to and Participate at the 2023 JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2023 and Host Analyst Day on June 1, 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV ( ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 2023 JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. ACV also announced that it will host an analyst day on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in New York City.

2023 JMP Securities Technology Conference
A webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

2023 Analyst Day
The meeting will take place at Convene at 530 Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. A live webcast of the event will also be accessible on ACV’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com. The program will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and conclude at 4:00 p.m. ET followed by a reception with ACV’s management team. To register for the event please send an email to [email protected]

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products, as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.



