Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong" or "HASI") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced it will host an Investor Day from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 21 in Annapolis, Maryland. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live video webcast, including the presentation materials, at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hannonarmstrong.com%2F. Registration to access the live webcast is available at the Investor+Day+Registration+Page. A replay will be available after the event.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to assets developed by leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $9 billion in managed assets, our core purpose is to make climate positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit hannonarmstrong.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

