Allied Motion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Allied+Motion+Technologies+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8263
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.alliedmotion.com%2Finvestor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, March 15, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13735006. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, lightweighting technologies, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222006025/en/

