Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on February 28, 2023

February 22, 2023
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the Company will release results for its fourth quarter of 2022 ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 407-0989, for international calls, dial (201) 389-0921, five minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website www.amphastar.com.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, backlog, sales and marketing of our products, market size and growth, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, our share buyback program, and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including its variants, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resulting macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation and rising interest rates, and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic and international conflict on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022. In particular, the extent of COVID-19's impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic including its variants, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change

Contact:

Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 476-3416

SOURCE: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



