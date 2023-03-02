Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) ( DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results before market on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-888-222-5806 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6516 (international)
Conference call replay available through March 16, 2023: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088
(international)

  • Replay access code: 6209618
  • Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com
  • To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175114/f5af6dd17a and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/

Investor Contacts:
Tom Filandro
ICR, Inc.
646-277-1200
[email protected]
