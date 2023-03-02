SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it has expanded the global reach of its full-stack, software as a service (SaaS) SolarWinds® Observability solution with the opening of a new data center in Europe. Located in Germany, the data center will allow more Amazon Web Services® (AWS) customers to access SolarWinds Observability so they can manage highly complex hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.

The recently launched SolarWinds Observability solution was designed to allow customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by providing single-pane-of-glass visibility into modern and distributed digital services. The unified SaaS offering features powerful machine learning and AIOps capabilities designed to ensure the availability and performance of a business’s networks, applications, and infrastructures. In addition, the solution’s expedited anomaly detection, identification, and resolution help ensure service-level and user experience satisfaction objectives are consistently met.

SolarWinds offers flexible licensing options for its observability solution, which is now also available in AWS Marketplace. The unified SaaS offering also supports Amazon CloudWatch, making it easier than ever for businesses to seamlessly implement the company’s cloud-native offering into their stack. SolarWinds is also announcing today it has been accepted in the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions built to run on or integrate with AWS. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program will provide SolarWinds with support and benefits to help more customers effectively implement and utilize observability.

“Enterprises today need robust and secure solutions designed to provide the flexibility to scale rapidly and seamlessly no matter where they are on their digital transformation and cloud adoption journey or how complex their IT environment is,” said SolarWinds Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi. “SolarWinds Observability was built from the ground up to deliver increased visibility, intelligence, efficiency and the fastest possible return on investment (ROI). With the launch of this new data center, availability in AWS Marketplace, and our new AWS ISV Accelerate program membership, we’re positioned better than ever to provide more customers around the world our industry-leading observability solution on-premises or in the cloud—wherever the customer is on their journey.”

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIcorporate

#SWIproducts

#SWI

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2023 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005052/en/