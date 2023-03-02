Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Enhabit’s President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Jacobsmeyer and Chief Financial Officer Crissy Carlisle will participate in fireside chats at the following events:

Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 1 st , 2023, at 12:30 pm ET

, 2023, at 12:30 pm ET Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual) on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, at 12:40 pm ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available for replay at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ehab.com under the events and presentations link.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit, Inc. is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 252 home health locations and 105 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.

