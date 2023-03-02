Agora Launches 3D Spatial Audio

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio solution is easy for developers to integrate into video, voice and streaming products and delivers a more natural audio experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. ( API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the launch of Agora 3D Spatial Audio, a solution that allows developers to add immersive, dynamic audio into real-time digital experiences. With a few lines of code, developers can connect to Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio to enable a more natural audio experience that works seamlessly with video, voice, and streaming products, replicating how sounds are heard in the real world and boosting user engagement.

3D Spatial Audio brings theater-like effects to video, voice and streaming products by making it seem as if the sound originates from all around the user. By setting the local and remote user's spatial positions, developers can create an environment that enables users to experience changes in the distance, position, and orientation of other users in real-time. In addition to a more natural listening experience, 3D Spatial Audio is quick and easy for developers to integrate and provides the highest fidelity of 3D audio, supporting 48 kHz full-band sampling. The solution is low latency, low power consumption, and supported across all regularly used platforms such as Web, iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Unity, Flutter, React Native and Electron.

Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio can be applied to live casting to create a more personal environment, as well as education to enrich the digital learning experience by making it feel as if the teacher is sitting next to the student. Meetings and conference calls are made more effective with 3D Spatial Audio by allowing participants to focus on the main speaker, and music streaming becomes more immersive by allowing listeners to hear more nuances in 3D space.

“Immersive digital experiences, whether for social or work purposes, need to deliver high quality and natural, lifelike three-dimensional audio to users,” said Patrick Ferriter, Vice President of Product at Agora. “Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio, gives developers the capabilities to create digital worlds ripe with sounds and auditory details in ways that heighten the opportunities to deliver more vivid and memorable experiences to their user audience.”

For more information about Agora’s 3D Spatial Audio, please visit: https://www.agora.io/en/products/3d-spatial-audio/.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

PR Contact:
Matt Herman
[email protected]
205-549-1148

ti?nf=ODc1NDY4NyM1NDI0NDEzIzUwMDA4Mjk0NQ==
Agora.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.