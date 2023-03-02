COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) ( LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is doubling down on delicious salads with substance with a new Double Shredded Beef Tostada Salad joining the lineup of Double Tostada Salads beloved by fans of the brand. Whether you dive into your Double Tostada Salad fork first or use the “shell as a chip” method, El Pollo Loco’s Double Tostada Salads are a filling offering with the classic El Pollo Loco “flavor you can savor.”



“We’ve heard the love for El Pollo Loco’s Shredded Beef loud and clear and are happy to announce it’s now being paired with an El Pollo Loco favorite,” says Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun. “Our Double Tostada Salads are a longtime hit so incorporating our signature Shredded Beef felt like the perfect way to deliver the Double Tostada Salads fans know and love while introducing a new protein to spice things up.”

Gone are the days of sad salads that don’t sustain you. Double Tostada Salads from El Pollo Loco are packed with real ingredients made fresh daily in our restaurants to deliver bold, savory flavors and delicious proteins that guarantee satisfaction. The lineup of Double Tostada Salads includes:

NEW Double Shredded Beef Tostada Salad: House-made crisp tostada shell filled with a double portion of succulent shredded beef, fresh Hass Avocado, shredded lettuce, savory whole pinto beans, traditional Mexican rice, cool sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, and freshly prepared pico de gallo salsa. Served with creamy cilantro dressing.

Double Chicken Tostada Salad: House-made crisp tostada shell filled with a double portion of chopped citrus-marinated fire-grilled, all-white meat chicken breast, fresh Hass Avocado, shredded lettuce, savory whole pinto beans, traditional Mexican rice, cool sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, and freshly prepared pico de gallo salsa. Served with creamy cilantro dressing.



The rollout of the Double Shredded Beef Tostada Salad is being supported by a new social media campaign featuring twin creators. Follow along @ElPolloLoco on TikTok.

The Double Shredded Beef Tostada Salad is available systemwide now until April 19. To view the lineup of Double Tostada Salads and place an order today, download the El Pollo Loco app or visit ElPolloLoco.com and be sure to sign up for Loco Rewards ™ to reap the loyalty benefits.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( LOCO, Financial) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained 490 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26eb18a8-9f04-4f9a-b5df-d6f921ecef99