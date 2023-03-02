Rubicon+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Rubicon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has signed a three-year extension agreement with Wood+Residential, a national, award-winning leader in the development, construction, and management of multi-family communities across the United States. In this extended agreement, Rubicon will provide waste and recycling services to help Wood Residential reach its sustainability targets.

Rubicon’s market-leading RUBICONConnect%26trade%3B platform has been deployed across 51 of Wood Residential’s multi-family properties. As their preferred partner for waste and recycling (with a focus on waste removal, single-stream recycling, and cardboard recycling), Rubicon will bring the power and scope of its network of more than 8,000 hauler and vendor partners to bear in support of Wood Residential’s continued progress toward its goals.

“We are thrilled to announce this extension agreement with Wood Residential,” said Rubicon’s Tom Owston. “Waste and recycling education starts at home and in continuing our partnership with Wood Residential, we are able to not only help them to lay the groundwork for ending waste at their properties, but we can also help to educate their residents on proper recycling practices along the way.”

Wood Residential is an award-winning, full-service, property management company that proudly operates communities developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). Wood Residential is an affiliate company of Wood Partners, a group of limited liability companies.

“Like Rubicon, Wood Residential is focused on diverting waste away from landfills and into recycling streams,” said Jaren Miller, Vice President of Procurement and Facilities at Wood Residential. “Rubicon is continuing to help us achieve that goal, and we are excited to see where this partnership leads us in the future.”

For more information on how Rubicon is deploying its market-leading technology products to equip businesses, cities, and haulers with the tools and software they need to improve operations, meet sustainability goals, and (ultimately) end waste, visit the enterprises, cities, and haulers pages on Rubicon’s website.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

About Wood Residential

Wood+Residential is an award-winning, full-service, property management company that proudly operates communities developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). Wood Residential is an affiliate company of Wood+Partners, a group of limited liability companies. Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. Wood Partners has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion nationwide. The companies currently own over 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 20,000 multifamily homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon”) and its management, are inherently uncertain; factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Rubicon or others following the closing of Rubicon’s business combination with Founder SPAC (the "business combination"); 2) Rubicon’s ability to meet the New York Stock Exchange's listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; 3) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Rubicon as a result of consummation of the business combination; 4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 5) costs related to the business combination; 6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 7) the possibility that Rubicon may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and 8) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Rubicon’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents of Rubicon filed or to be filed with the SEC. Although Rubicon believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Rubicon presently does not know of or that Rubicon currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Rubicon does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005172/en/