ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) ( OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, ended December 31, 2022. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date:Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1600324&tp_key=1bf1fbca3f
Toll Free:1-888-886-7786
International:1-416-764-8658
Conference ID:26399560

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at www.optimizerx.com/investors.

AboutOptimizeRx
OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact
Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact
Kimberley Sirk, Media Relations Manager
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

