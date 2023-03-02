Registration Now Open For Tribe Public's Webinar Event "Sustainable Products Solving EVs' Biggest Challenges" Featuring Beam Global's CEO On February 28, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (“Beam” or the “Company”) ( BEEM), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announces that Beam Global’s CEO Desmond Wheatley will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled “Sustainable Products Solving EVs' Biggest Challenges.” The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:30am Pacific/11:30am Eastern on February 28, 2023.


To register to join the complimentary, ZOOM webinar-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at BEEMFEB28.TribePublic.com. Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for BeamGlobal’s management to Tribe Public at [email protected] or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About Tribe Public LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s events focus on issues that the Tribe’s members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe’s FREE “Wish List” process. Visit Tribe Public’s Website http://www.tribepublic.com/ to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Next PR
+1 813-526-1195
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Core IR
[email protected]
+1 516-222-2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f81bfa07-8b87-4d2e-94ae-d53d98058af0.

