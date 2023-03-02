ScanSource Announces Appointment of Chief Legal Officer

ScanSource%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the appointment of Shana Cochrane Smith as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Smith brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate counsel and leadership roles to this position.

As Chief Legal Officer, Smith is responsible for driving ScanSource’s global corporate legal strategy, overseeing all legal aspects of the Company, and ensuring corporate compliance. She is also charged with providing legal counsel and support to the Board of Directors, CEO, and other global senior leadership on behalf of the Company. Smith will report to Mike Baur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ScanSource, Inc.

“Shana has an impressive background with extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, as well as in supporting multi-national, public companies,” said Baur. “I’m pleased to have her join our leadership team. Her background and vast knowledge of corporate governance and compliance, M&A, securities and finance will prove valuable to ScanSource as we look to grow the Company.”

Smith most recently served as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for NII Holdings, Inc., which provided wireless service in South and Central America under the Nextel brand. In this role, she was responsible for advising senior management and the Board of Directors on all legal matters. Prior to NII Holdings, Smith was Corporate Counsel for Sprint Nextel Corporate, where she assisted the Fortune 100 company on mergers, restructuring and financing events. Smith’s experience also includes leading and directing legal strategies and initiatives, ethics and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and finance and tax compliance.

“I’m thrilled to join ScanSource as Chief Legal Officer,” said Smith. “I look forward to contributing to the goals and growth of the Company by working collaboratively alongside such a strong team of dedicated professionals.”

Smith holds a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Public Relations from The University of Maryland at College Park.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

