Glenwood Springs, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alison Vollbracht Winfield, MBA, is the newest member of the board of directors of Alpine Bank. Sworn in on January, 2023, Alison brings decades of business and nonprofit leadership experience to Alpine Bank as it celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year.

Alison is the daughter of the late William “Bill” Vollbracht, founder of Colorado’s Land Title Guarantee Company, who was also a founder of Alpine Bank with partner J. Robert “Bob” Young, chairman. The two started the bank in 1973.

“Bill was an important organizer as we first started our bank. Having known him at that time for more than 20 years, Bill’s influence was totally key,” says Bob. “Now 50 years later that energy, intellect and spirit lives on with Alison, stepping into her role as our newest director at Alpine Bank.”

Alison resides in Washington state and earned her master’s in business administration from the University of Washington. She serves as the operations manager for the professional development and training team at the University of Washington’s Haring Center for Inclusive Education. Alison joined the Haring Center after her daughter, who has Down syndrome, graduated from its Experimental Education Unit in 2014.

Prior to the Haring Center, Alison was a consultant at Hitachi Consulting for ten years where she supported several marketing and organization design projects at Microsoft.

Alison is also the cofounder and board secretary of the Summit Community Center, a nonprofit organization that supports young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their continued growth and independence. She’s a longstanding board member and the current president of the Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound.

