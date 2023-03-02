Nocera, Inc. Purchases 229 Acres of Agricultural Land in Montgomery, Alabama

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company Prepares To Construct Its First U.S. Large Scale Fish Farm

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"),a leading food production company focusing primarily on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems ("RASs"), announced today that on February 16, 2023, it closed on its $875,000 purchase of 229 acres of agricultural land in Montgomery, Alabama, of which was funded through available cash of $225,000 and loan proceeds of $650,000 from an unaffiliated Taiwan financial company. Nocera plans to use the land to construct its first large scale fish farm designed to use its RASs and tanks.

The Company plans to begin site preparation and construction by the third quarter of this year. The site is expected to serve as a model for future construction and is the first of many facilities that Nocera plans to launch.

screenshot%202023-02-22%20190240.png

According to Nocera's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Cheng, "With just one facility located in Montgomery, Alabama, operating at capacity, we can see the potential to generate substantial revenue with a replicable model that can be used elsewhere in the U.S. and also globally. Our goal is to eventually build several fish farms across the U.S. These are exciting times for us and our shareholders."

Jeff Cheng added, "We remain committed to using the latest sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies in our food production processes, and we plan to ensure that the new fish farm adheres to the highest possible standards of environmental protection. We look forward to launching a fish farm on our newly acquired land in Montgomery, Alabama and additional fish farms to become a leading food production company in the United States and beyond."

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based RASs for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RASs, aquaculture for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plan," "projects," "predicts," "should," "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Nocera, Inc. cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's analysis only on their stated date, and Nocera, Inc. takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law. More detailed information about the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nocera, Inc.'s and elsewhere in the Company's quarterly and annual periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact

Hanover International, Inc.
760-564-7400
[email protected]

SOURCE: Nocera, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740438/Nocera-Inc-Purchases-229-Acres-of-Agricultural-Land-in-Montgomery-Alabama

img.ashx?id=740438

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.