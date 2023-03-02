Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 4th Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. ( SGA) announced today that it will release its 4th Quarter and Year End 2022 results at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EST. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008
Conference Entry Code: 622772

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EST on March 9, 2023, to
[email protected]. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga’s earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 35 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070

