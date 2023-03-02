NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") or the "Company") (OTC Pink:EMGE), a curator, developer, and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space, announced today that it will be closing the acquisition to acquire Nanosthetic Cosmetic Labs ("Nanosthetic") on March 1, 2023. Nanosthetic, of Fort Lauderdale Florida holds, proprietary intellectual property that has been developed over the past ten years.

Working in concert with our wholly owned Subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Nanosthetics will develop a next generation cosmetic that will be marketed and distributed following the guidelines of the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Cosmetic Act. The product will be manufactured in full compliance with the CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), Title 21 Part 211 Current Good Manufacturing Practice for Finished Compounding - Sterile preparations. This will allow us to file an IND for additional use in the future. The company will house a laboratory and ISO 7 Clean Room designed to manufacture under the USP < 797 > requirements. Nanosthetic is forecasted to produce $3,500,000 in calendar year 2023.

Jim Morrison, former President of L'Oréal and current CEO of Emergent, stated, "This new marriage changes the destiny of our company. Not only does it give us access to state-of-the art technology, it also makes Emergent Health a vertically integrated company. The impact this acquisition will have on our cost of goods will be dramatic." Morrison went on to say "I am looking forward to working with Sandy Lipkins. He has a very keen mind when it comes to product conceptualization and has a dynamic background in this field. The cosmetic product that we will develop will be sold in many channels of distribution and will be groundbreaking when do our first launch in the very near term."

Sandy Lipkins, the Managing Member of Nanosthetic is the former CEO of BioTherapeutic Labs Corp. ("BTL"), an FDA registered life sciences company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of cutting-edge anti-aging, aesthetic, muscle-skeletal, wound care, and hair loss therapy products. BTL committed itself to the advancement of products and therapies utilizing human biologics to their fullest potential. BTL manufactured its products in a cGMP compliant facility, specializing in the production of aseptic umbilical cord-derived products for regenerative therapies.

Sandy Lipkins, Managing Member of Nanosthetic stated, "The team at Nanosthetic has spent the last year in R&D on both product development and on the regulatory side to produce a novel cosmetic that does not exist yet, that has not been seen in this market. With the experience of Jim Morrison and his outstanding team we will create a market that has been woefully underserved until now."

The company looks forward to continuing updating its progress in the coming weeks. It will also introduce a new feature on its website at the end of each month in which its CEO, Jim Morrison, will address investor's inquiries and expand on the company's progress.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products include ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries: PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy, and Pet Wellness. It will also utilize Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. The Wholistic Company is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: to bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter and Linkedin.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

