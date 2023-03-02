Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVRX). CVRx investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fcvrx.

The investigation concerns whether CVRx violated federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2023, CVRx announced that its BeAT-HF post-market phase trial for the authorized heart failure therapy Barostim did not reach the primary endpoint with statistical significance. According to topline data from BeAT-HF, the study involving 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction did not achieve the primary endpoint of a measure combining cardiovascular mortality and heart failure morbidity. On this news, CVRx’s stock price fell $10.12 per share, or 58.84%, to close at $7.08 per share on February 21, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased CVRx shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fcvrx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

