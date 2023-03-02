Dallas, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents ($0.07) per share on its common stock, payable on March 23, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO 2 ) businesses.

* * * * *