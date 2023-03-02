Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (844) 200-6205 or +1 (929) 526-1599 for international callers, conference ID 873475. To pre-register for the conference call, please visit Traeger+Fourth+Quarter+and+Full+Year+2022+Earnings+Conference+Call. The conference call will also be webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.traeger.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until Thursday, March 30 2023. To access the telephone replay please dial (866) 813-9403 or +44 (204) 525-0658 for international callers, conference ID 104084. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on Traeger’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.traeger.com. The replay will be available on Traeger’s website for approximately one year following the call.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. In 2023, Traeger entered the griddle category, further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space. Traeger grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of our platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, and accessories.

